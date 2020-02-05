A Coos Bay Man Gets Five Years In Federal Prison
A Coos Bay man was sentenced to five years in Federal prison plus a four years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine and possessing sawed-off shotguns.
According to court documents, Theron Gilbert Geber in April of 2019, met with an undercover ATF agent for a firearms purchase. They met again couple more times, which at one point he also agreed to sell the agent Meth.
On January 6th Geber pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by ATF.