A Child Is Oregon’s First Flu Death
PORTLAND, Ore.–Oregon has reported it’s first flu-related death of the season. A child died earlier this month. Doctors says the flu season has hit early with triple the hospitalizations over the same time period as last year. Kaiser Permanente is sending out 10,000 letters to vulnerable patients to remind them to get flu shots. The Elderly, infants, pregnant women and those with chronic diseases should absolutely get the flu vaccine. In general it’s not too late for the population to get a flu shot. Peak activity for the flu is typically December to February.