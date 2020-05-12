      Breaking News
A Big Potato Giveaway In Tacoma

May 12, 2020 @ 10:35am

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state farmers will give away more than 200,000 pounds of potatoes at the Tacoma Dome on Thursday in an effort to get 1 million pounds of potatoes into the hands of people in need.

The News Tribune reports the potatoes were meant to be sold to restaurants and other places but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

A group of potato farmers said with so many restaurants closed, their storage bins are full of potatoes.

They said they recognize they’re not the only ones suffering financially, and they have the potatoes in their storage sheds that can feed many people.

