A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
McMinnville Ore – With the movie, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” coming out soon, we learn about Mr. Roger’s connection to Oregon.
During a recent tour of the Linfield College archives, school officials discovered that Fred Rogers received an honorary degree in 1982.
Charlie Walker was president of the university at the time.
He remembers the commencement when seniors stood up in mass to sing “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
Walker says Fred Rogers looked at all the Linfield graduates and said, “It is, it’s a beautiful day in our neighborhood here.”
Charlie Walker and his wife Cherie said it’s a graduation ceremony they’ll never forget.