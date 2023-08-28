A 4H Young Cowboy

The cattle industry contributes more than 900 million dollars each year to Oregon’s economy which makes it the top agricultural commodity. So for many, raising cattle starts during childhood with the 4H and FFA program. The journey begins in the fall to get the animals ready for the Washington County Fair the following summer.

4H developed from industrial clubs established by certain schools in the early 1900s. Where up-to-today, young people have been able to learn about agriculture and nutrition to take care of livestock during this almost year-long commitment.

Caiden Harris has been part of 4h for 8 years and this is his last year participating. He’s considered a pro at the process of raising animals to be auction ready, and takes pride in teaching young up and comers in the 4h program the tools that he has learned along the way. If he has a family he would like his children to be involved in 4H, as he similarly followed in his own father’s footsteps in joining the program.