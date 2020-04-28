99 Oregonians Now Dead Due To COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. – With 7 new deaths reported Tuesday, 99 Oregonians are now dead due to COVID-19.
The State also reporting 31 new positive tests, bringing the total number to 2,385.
49,857 Oregonians have tested negative for the virus.
Of the positive tests, 1,237 are people over 50, while 63 are under the age of 19.
55 percent of people identify as white, while 27 percent are Hispanic.
54 percent are women.
17 percent are healthcare workers.
243 people remain hospitalized, 28 are on a ventilator.