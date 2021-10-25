      Weather Alert

99% Of Employees In Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Oct 25, 2021 @ 3:14pm
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. – 99 percent of the 200 employees in the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

District Attorney Mike Schmidt says the other 1 percent, or 3 employees, have all received an approved exemption.

This means no employees were fired or placed on leave due to the County’s vaccine mandate.

“This pandemic has affirmed that public health and public safety are inextricably linked. At the District Attorney’s office, we interact with victims in some of the most difficult moments of their lives and appraise their safety above all else. I’m proud our staff have taken every possible measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep people safe,” DA Mike Schmidt said.

