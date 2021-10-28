      Weather Alert

94 Percent Of Washington State Employees Now In Compliance With Vaccine Mandate

Oct 28, 2021 @ 4:46pm

OLYMPIA, Wa. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is applauding numbers showing that about 94% of state employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received exemptions from his mandate, and 3.1% are waiting to get a vaccine or exemption.

Inslee on Thursday said another 2.9% of state employees have left their jobs, either by quitting or retiring.

Inslee spoke after the Washington state education department said nearly nine out of 10 public school employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Washington.

Inslee said the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has been declining for the past two months, but that decline has plateaued in the past two weeks.

TAGS
Compliance mandate vaccine Washington state
Popular Posts
Sheriff: Projectile Recovered From Movie Director's Shoulder
Port Of Portland Says The Airport Remains Safe Even With The Loss of 14 Firefighters
Oregon’s Senator Who Lives In NYC Wants You To Pay Taxes On Money You Don’t Own
Has Oregon’s lunatic experiment with legalizing the most deadly drugs failed? 
Washington State Officially Welcomes Afghan Refugees
Connect With Us Listen To Us On