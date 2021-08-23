937 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded 4,701 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more virus-related deaths between Friday and Sunday.
The OHA also reports 937 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.
That’s 37 more than Sunday.
253 of those patients are in the ICU.
That’s 22 more than yesterday.
As of Monday morning, there are 47 adult ICU beds and 349 adult non-ICU beds available across the state.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (29), Benton (61), Clackamas (366), Clatsop (19), Columbia (80), Coos (66), Crook (19), Curry (61), Deschutes (365), Douglas (398), Gilliam (5), Grant (10), Harney (14), Hood River (14), Jackson (308), Jefferson (34), Josephine (234), Klamath (71), Lane (659), Lincoln (41), Linn (186), Malheur (24), Marion (195), Morrow (29), Multnomah (582), Polk (113), Tillamook (49) Umatilla (69), Union (78), Wallowa (16), Wasco (23), Washington (401), Yamhill (82).
Oregon reported 2,330 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 20, 1,207 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 21, and 1,164 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 22.
Oregon’s 3,013th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 19 at Providence Medford Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,014th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 19 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,015th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died at St Charles Bend Hospital. Date of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,016th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 19 at Curry General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,017th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 19 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,018th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 19 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,019th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 20. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,020th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 21 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,021st COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 20 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,022nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 20 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,023rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,024th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on July 9 and died on Aug. 20 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,025th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 20 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,026th COVID-19 death is a 48-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 19 at University of Washington Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,027th COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 19 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,028th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 17 at Good Shepherd Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,029th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on July 19 and died on Aug. 13. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,030st COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 18 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,031st COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 22 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,032nd COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 19 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,033rd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 20 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,034th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 20 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,035tht COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 16 at Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,036th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 28 and died on Aug. 15 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
