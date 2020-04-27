      Breaking News
92 Now Dead From COVID-19 In Oregon

Apr 27, 2020 @ 1:17pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – One more Oregonian has died from COVID-19. That brings the state’s official death toll to 92.

The 91-year-old woman lived in Washington County and had underlying medical conditions.

The state also announcing Monday 43 new positive tests. That means Oregon now has 2,354 positive tests.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Linn (5), Malheur (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (12), Washington (9), Yamhill (1).

48,844 have tested negative for the virus.

