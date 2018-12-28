911 Down In Clark County, Could Be More Widespread Across Washington

Clark County, Washington – (Update 7:45am) On December 27th, CRESA (Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency) and Clark County was impacted by a state wide 911 outage. At this time it appears that 911 services have been restored in Clark County however we are getting intermittent reports of some 911 call failures. If you cannot get through on 911 it is important to call us at 360-693-3111 or text to 911 if you need emergency assistance in Clark County.

We will be working with the State e911 Office and others as they work with Centurylink to determine the cause of the outage and what steps can be taken to mitigate this type outage in the future. We apologize for any inconvenience, and multiple alerts. We strive to only use our alerting systems when we deem they are critical for our community. We have identified the a few issues to ensure future alerts will not be sent multiple times. Again we apologize and thank you for your understanding. Again, If you cannot get through on 911 it is important to call us at 360-693-3111 or text to 911 if you need emergency assistance in Clark County. In Cowlitz County the backup number is 360 225 8981. Why EAS and WEA was used: Around 80% of our calls come in via mobile devices. We had reports from first responders in the field that individuals were unaware and did not know how to reach 9-1-1. After pushing the information to all other methods we chose to send the message via EAS (Emergency Alert System) and WEA (Wireless Emergency Alerts) to ensure everyone was aware of the outage. Those systems allow us to hit everyone at one time. Because of the shared media market with the Portland Metro region, everyone got these notifications. While we can somewhat tailor the range of these alerts, due to our close proximity to Oregon there was some bleed over into that area. People may have also received duplicate alerts from the State 911 0ffice as well.

Original Story:

That E-A-S announcement hit the KXL airwaves last night just after 11pm. Officials in many parts of the country including Washington state have been dealing with 911 call center outages. In our area service was disrupted around 8:30pm last night in Cowlitz and Clark Counties. As crews work to restore service this morning, if you need to report an emergency in Clark County, try calling 911 first. If it doesn’t go through, or goes to a busy signal, the number to call is 360-693-3111. Washington residents can also call 311 or text 911. In Cowlitz County the backup number is 360 225 8981.

The 9-1-1 outage that is effecting many other areas is NOT effecting Klickitat County at this time. If you have an emergency dial 9-1-1. If for any reason you can not get through by dialing 9-1-1 please call the following back up phone numbers. In the Goldendale area dial 509-773-4545. In the White Salmon area dial 509-493-2660. In all other areas of Klickitat County dial 509-261-1905 or 509-261-1902. Klickitat County is still experiencing a long distance phone service outage.

This problem has affected all carriers, not just CenturyLink, but it’s possible that this is connected to the massive Century Link outage that’s affected customer’s internet and phone service from coast-to-coast. The company acknowledged the problem Thursday on twitter and said they were working to restore service as quickly as possible. A lot of businesses rely on Century Link including the Portland VA Healthcare System. KGW reports the outage caused a big mess there. Century Link is hoping to service fully restored this morning.

CBS is reporting 911 Outages in Texas, St. Louis, and Massachusetts.