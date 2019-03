Vancouver, Washington – A 14 year old girl rescued her little brother from their burning home early today with the help of a 9-1-1 dispatcher, who told her to break out a window to save the sleeping boy. Both kids are okay. Two other adults in the house also escaped unharmed. But their mom has been taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation. The fire broke out around 4:30 this morning on NE 91st in the Five Corners area near Sunset Elementary School.

