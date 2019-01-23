911 Audio Released from Quadruple Murder

Clackamas County, Oregon – Dispatch audio from Saturday’s quadruple murder near Woodburn has been released. Oregon Live has an edited version of the conversations between dispatchers and Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies as they were heading to the crime scene. Here is a part of that.

Four people died in the bloodbath at the home near Woodburn. The killer who used knives and an axe was shot to death by deputies as he tried to kill an 8-year old girl. They saved her.

