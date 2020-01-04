$90,000 In Drugs Seized In Hillsboro Bust
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics team served warrants in Hillsboro and arrested two men for delivery and possession. A third man is wanted in the case.
More than $90,000 in drugs were seized from homes on NE Moda Way and SE Alder Street.
The stash included 15 pounds of meth along with heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, hundreds of counterfeit OxyContin and Xanax pills, and $17,000 in cash.
27-year-old Edgar Mandujano-Lopez and 28-year-old Ivan Cornejo-Marin are charged with delivery and possession of a controlled substance. There are warrants for the arrest of 31-year-old Ismael Lopez Jr.