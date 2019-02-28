9 Kids Taken To Hospital After Hood River School Bus Crash

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) – Police say nine children were taken to a hospital after the driver of their Hood River County school bus crashed into a ditch.

Oregon State Police troopers say the bus was headed south on Highway 281 at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday when driver David Johnson went off the roadway and into a ditch.

Police say the bus struck an embankment before it ended up back on the road.

Officials said Johnson then drove to the school.

Police say after arriving, nine children complained of pain and were taken to a local hospital.

Troopers are investigating the incident with help from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office and the county District Attorney’s office.

Police say the district and Johnson are cooperating with the investigation.