9 Hurt In Mass Shooting During Nuggets Celebration

Denver Police Department investigators work the scene of a mass shooting early Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Denver. Police say several people were wounded in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Denver Nuggets first NBA title win. A man who is a suspect was one of the people shot and was taken into custody.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Denver police say nine people were wounded in a mass shooting in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win.

A man who police say is a suspect was also shot.

He’s been taken into custody.

The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened early Tuesday, about three-and-a-half hours after the game.

It was in an area where police say the largest celebrations took place, about a mile from Ball Arena.

Police believe multiple shots were fired in a dispute between several people.

The suspect’s injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police said three of the wounded were in critical condition.