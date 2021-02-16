9-1-1 Phone Calls Skyrocket During Snow and Ice Storm
PORTLAND, Ore–Monday the Bureau of Emergency Communication had 2,800 9-1-1 calls. Dan Douthit spokesperson says,” That is more than double double what we had a year ago.” A majority of those calls were not necessarily 9-1-1 appropriate. Someone who got stuck in the snow could have called a tow truck. If the power goes out PGE or Pacific Power could assist. Of course if something that could be life threatening happens 9-1-1 should be called without a doubt. Douthit says, “if you see a fire or a power line that’s down and arching definitely call 9-1-1.”
Sunday into Monday Portland Fire and Rescue to over 350 calls for service via 9-1-1.