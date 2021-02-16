      Weather Alert

9-1-1 Phone Calls Skyrocket During Snow and Ice Storm

Feb 16, 2021 @ 12:33pm

PORTLAND, Ore–Monday the Bureau of Emergency Communication had  2,800 9-1-1 calls.  Dan Douthit spokesperson says,” That is more than double double what we had a year ago.”  A majority of those calls were not necessarily 9-1-1 appropriate.  Someone who got stuck in the snow could have called a tow truck.  If the power goes out PGE or Pacific Power could assist.  Of course if something that could be life threatening happens 9-1-1 should be called without a doubt.  Douthit says, “if you see a fire or a power line that’s down  and arching definitely call 9-1-1.”

Sunday into Monday Portland Fire and Rescue to over 350 calls for service via  9-1-1.

TAGS
9-1-1 boec emergency fire Ice pacific power PGE snow
