8th Washingtonian Diagnosed With Viral Meningitis
LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state teenager has been hospitalized for the eighth time with viral meningitis and encephalitis.
The Daily News reports Elianna Neumann was diagnosed Tuesday and placed in the in the Oregon Health and Sciences University hospital in Portland.
The virus inflames tissue around the brain and spinal cord.
Her mother says the family has been isolating at home to protect against contracting the coronavirus because the teenager has an extremely weak immune system.
Elianna will take anti-viral medication for 10 to 21 days, and her mother hopes she can leave the hospital when she is stable.