8th Day Of Protests In Portland, 20 People Arrested, 1 Juvenile Detained

Friday evening around 6:00 p.m., Portland Police say that two organized groups of demonstrators gathered in Portland.
One group gathered in Chapman Square and the other at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland.
Thousands of peaceful demonstrators marched from Revolution Hall over the Hawthorne Bridge to Waterfront Park.
Once at Waterfront Park, they peacefully rallied for several hours.
As the peaceful demonstration wrapped up, most of the group was said to of left Waterfront Park and marched back to Revolution Hall.
The group at Chapman Square were non-violent according to Police.
They were joined by Mayor Ted Wheeler.
After the Mayor finished his speech, several demonstrators stayed in the Parks and eventually gathered on Southwest 3rd Avenue.
Police say for several hours the event on SW 3rd Street remained without violence.
However authorities say that some demonstrators would try to shake and climb the fence and that things like water bottles, beer cans and other projectiles began to be thrown at officers.
Police say that the crowd was warned many times to keep things non violent and not throw things at officers.
Around 10:00 PM police say that the projectiles being thrown at officers became more dangerous.
They say agitators were using sling shots to directly aim at officers.
Things like Bricks, glass bottles, fireworks, some frozen water bottles, sharp blades, ball bearings, mortars, batteries, and other projectiles were said to be thrown at officers.
Lasers were being aimed at the officers in their eyes.
Officers say at one point an improvised explosive landed by an officer’s feet, the fuse burned and it did not explode.
Around 11 PM police declared a civil disturbance and an unlawful assembly.
The group was told to the leave the area or they could be arrested or subject to force including crowd control munitions.
Police say that demonstrators continued to shake a fence and eventually knocked it down.
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped the agitators from advancing with crowd control munitions.
Police say that things continued being launched at officers including fireworks, glass bottles, cans of food and full beverages, and bricks.
The park was closed and police say they gave orders for people to leave to the south and vacate the downtown area.
Police say from about 11:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. an unlawful assembly was declared and orders to leave were given.
Officers started clearing the area to disperse the crowd.
Police say a vehicle was in the crowd in what appeared to be connected to some crowd members.
They say as the crowd dispersed the driver allegedly began driving “in a very reckless manner” to leave the area and nearly hit several people of the crowd near Southwest Jefferson Street and Southwest 10th Avenue.
Officers say they were able to intervene and safely stop the vehicle.
Officers made 20 adult arrests and 1 juvenile was detained.
“Thousands have expressed their first amendment rights without violence, vandalism, or destruction,” said Chief Jami Resch. “Tonight’s events revealed an escalation in focus, violence, and weaponry directed at public safety officials. Lives were at risk; our officers deserve better than to be pelted with incendiary devices, batteries, glass bottles, sling shot projectiles, and bricks to name a few. Fortunately, demonstrators, media, and public safety officers have not experienced serious physical injuries in the past week, despite the dangerous life safety risks we have witnessed. PPB members continue to evaluate the best resource options and strategies to achieve our number one priority for all events, which is life safety, along with the reduction of serious injury for all.”