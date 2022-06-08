89-Year-Old Seattle Man Accused Of Killing 83-Year-Old Wife

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle police have arrested an 89-year-old Capitol Hill man in the fatal shooting of his wife at their home.
The man contacted police shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday to report he had shot his wife, according to Detective Patrick Michaud.
Responding officers found the 83-year-old woman dead inside the home and arrested the man.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Police did not immediately release details about the moments before the woman’s death.
Neither she nor her husband has been publicly identified.
The fatal shooting was the city’s 19th homicide of 2022.