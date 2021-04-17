      Weather Alert

888 COVID-19 Cases in Oregon on Saturday, 3 New Deaths

Apr 17, 2021 @ 12:09pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 888 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The new numbers raise the state total number of cases to 174,501.

The agency also reported 3 new deaths related to the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 2,460.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (7), Clackamas (96), Clatsop (8), Columbia (7), Coos (2), Crook (10), Curry (2), Deschutes (94), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Harney (1), Jackson (58), Jefferson (6), Josephine (13), Klamath (45), Lane (75), Lincoln (5), Linn (37), Malheur (2), Marion (79), Morrow (1), Multnomah (161), Polk (12), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (15), Wasco (3), Washington (103), Yamhill (17).

