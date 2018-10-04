88 Year Old Man Missing In Portland
By Brandon Ison
Oct 3, 2018 @ 8:42 PM
Portland, Oregon- An 88 year old Portland man is missing. Police asking for help from the community locating Benjamin Verspeten.

He was last seen exiting a TriMet bus near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Foster Road around 2 pm.

Benjamin has early onset dementia and is most likely lost. There are no indications of foul play.

He is a white male, about 5’8″ 125 pounds, bald and with brown eyes. Last seen wearing a heavy bright blue winter coat, seen in his photo, and light blue jeans.

Anyone seeing Benjamin is asked to call 9-1-1 so that officers may check his welfare. Anyone with non-emergency information about  is asked to contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081 or Missing@portlandoregon.gov

