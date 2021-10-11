88% Of Washington State’s Hospital Workers Fully Vaccinated

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Most of Washington’s health care workers have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with a week left before the state’s immunization deadline.
As of Monday morning, 88% of health care workers had showed proof of vaccination, the Washington State Hospital Association reported.
The results include data from 94% of the state’s hospitals, collected after Oct. 4.
All health care workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or face “non-disciplinary dismissal” for failure to meet job requirements, Gov. Jay Inslee announced in August.