88% Of Washington State’s Hospital Workers Fully Vaccinated

Oct 11, 2021 @ 12:34pm
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Most of Washington’s health care workers have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with a week left before the state’s immunization deadline.

As of Monday morning, 88% of health care workers had showed proof of vaccination, the Washington State Hospital Association reported.

The results include data from 94% of the state’s hospitals, collected after Oct. 4.

All health care workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or face “non-disciplinary dismissal” for failure to meet job requirements, Gov. Jay Inslee announced in August.

