874 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon, 1 More Death

Nov 8, 2020 @ 10:06am

The Oregon Health Authority recorded 874 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Sunday, raising the state total number of cases to 50,448.

The agency also reported 1 new death raising the state’s death toll to 730.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (127), Clatsop (5), Columbia (6), Coos (4), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (15), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (67), Jefferson (1), Josephine (9), Klamath (6), Lane (57), Linn (5), Malheur (13), Marion (112), Morrow (8), Multnomah (216), Polk (17), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (25), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (104), Yamhill (22).

