84 Positive Tests Now Associated With Vancouver Food Plant
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – The number of employees at a Vancouver, Washington, fruit processing facility who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now up to 69.
Clark County Public Health said Tuesday that another 15 people identified as close contacts of those cases have also tested positive.
KGW reported that Firestone Pacific Foods said 87 employees have tested negative for the virus.
The company said there are no known hospitalizations involving its workers.
Clark County Public Health says a total of 165 employees and 83 close contacts have been tested.
Additional testing of employees and close contacts is expected.