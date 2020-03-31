      Breaking News
84 More Oregonians Test Positive For Coronavirus, Two More People Die

Mar 31, 2020 @ 2:17pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – With two more reported deaths Tuesday, eighteen Oregonians have now died from COVID-19.

A 90-year-old man with underlying medical conditions died in a Yamhill County hospital, while an 88-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions died in a Benton County hospital.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports 84 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the state’s total to 690 people.

Here’s more from the OHA:

The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (10), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Klamath (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (18), Multnomah (16), Polk (3), Umatilla (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (18), and Yamhill (2). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

