Update Found: 83 Year Old Woman Missing In Hillsboro

UPDATE FOUND: The Hillsboro Police Department located Beverly Alice Yarnell at around 9:30 this morning. Yarnelll was observed driving by Hillsboro police officers in the vicinity of her home.

Original Post:

Hillsboro, Oregon- Beverly Alice Yarnell, an 83 year old female was reported missing on Friday, October 5, 2018. Yarnell suffers from dementia. Beverly Yarnell is 5’7”, 105 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Yarnell left her Hillsboro home driving a 1993 red Grand Jeep Cherokee, Oregon plate WQL 136. The jeep is missing a front headlight and has gold trim.

If you have any information in regards to Yarnell’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Hillsboro Police Department.