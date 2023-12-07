82 Years Since the Bombing of Pearl Harbor

It’s a pretty powerful feeling when you pay a visit to Pearl Harbor. It can be a beautiful day in such a beautiful place, but there’s you feel somber being at the place that turned to horror on December 7th, 1941. The Japanese bombed the harbor, and 2400 civilians and military members were killed. The action brought the United States into World War II. Here are some pictures of what Pearl Harbor looks like today.

Governor Tina Kotek has ordered all flags on public institutions in the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.