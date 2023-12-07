KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

82 Years Since the Bombing of Pearl Harbor

December 7, 2023 6:11AM PST
Share
82 Years Since the Bombing of Pearl Harbor
Photo by Veronica Carter

It’s a pretty powerful feeling when you pay a visit to Pearl Harbor.   It can be a beautiful day in such a beautiful place, but there’s you feel somber being at the place that turned to horror on December 7th, 1941.   The Japanese bombed the harbor, and 2400 civilians and military members were killed.  The action brought the United States into World War II.   Here are some pictures of what Pearl Harbor looks like today.

Photo by Veronica Carter

Governor Tina Kotek has ordered all flags on public institutions in the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Photo by Veronica Carter

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.22%, Lowest Level Since September
2

Tina Kotek tells Oregonians No Driver’s License? No Problem!
3

You Better Like Living In The Dark & Cold If You Live In Washington State
4

Oregon Food Bank Criticized For Thanksgiving Day Tweet
5

Filings For Jobless Claims Tick Up Modestly, Continuing Claims Fall