8 Years for Sexually Assaulting Elderly Woman

Sep 10, 2019 @ 1:00pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A man has been sentenced to 8 ? years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman after breaking into her Portland, Oregon, home.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Joseph William Green Jr., 31, was sentenced Monday. The 76-year-old woman told police she knew Green as a neighborhood panhandler.

Authorities say that shortly before 1 a.m. Sept. 12, 2018, Green entered the basement of the home through an unlocked door.

Green pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespass. Other charges, including attempted first-degree rape, were dismissed.

