8-Year-Old Shot In Federal Way, Washington

Apr 27, 2021 @ 10:29am
Courtesy: MGN

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) – Federal Way police say an 8-year-old girl was critically hurt when a gun fired while her father was handling it.

Cmdr. Kurt Schwan told The Seattle Times that around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Federal Way police responded to St. Francis Hospital, where the girl was taken in a private vehicle.

Police learned the girl was shot inside an apartment and that the bullet traveled through three walls and struck the child.

Schwan says the girl’s 35-year-old father, who was with her at the hospital, has since been arrested.

