8-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Pellet Gun Incident

May 19, 2021 @ 9:57am

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) – Grant County Sheriff’s officials say an 8-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the chest with a pellet gun in Moses Lake.

Kyle Foreman with the sheriff’s office says the shooting is being investigated as a “terrible accident.”

Authorities say a 13-year-old was handling the gun at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when it went off, striking the 8-year-old.

Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the 8-year-old died at the scene.

The name of the boy who was killed is expected to be released by the coroner’s office on Wednesday.

TAGS
Moses Lake pellet gun Washington
