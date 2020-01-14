8-Year-Old Dies In Seattle-Area Fire
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say an 8-year-old girl died and four others were burned in a fire that broke out in a house northeast of Seattle in Snohomish County.
KING-TV reports a call came in about 1:30 a.m. Monday for the fire about two miles south of Sultan.
Snohomish County Fire District 5 Chief Merlin Halvorson says the firefighting effort was hampered by the home’s remote location in the woods where heavy snow had caused trees to fall and block the road.
He says all of the family members sustained burns or some kind of injury.
Authorities say the fire was caused by clothes that ignited while drying near a wood stove and that no smoke alarms were in the house.