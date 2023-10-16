8 People Arrested In A Drug House Bust In Aloha

Aloha, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight individuals in connection with a suspected drug house in Aloha over the weekend. This enforcement operation targeted a residence that has prompted more than 60 calls for service in the current year, many of which were related to suspected drug activity, as stated by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and detectives from the Westside Interagency Narcotics Team conducted patrols around the house on Friday and Saturday, stopping multiple vehicles, bicycles, and individuals if they observed criminal behavior. The house was located on Southwest Thiessen Place in Aloha, although the specific address was not disclosed by the sheriff’s office.

The ages of the arrested individuals ranged from 28 to 61, with many of them being apprehended on warrants linked to previous charges. One of the suspects attempted to flee when approached by law enforcement and was subsequently located with the assistance of a K9 unit.

The sheriff’s office provided the following information regarding the individuals who were arrested, along with their ages, places of residence, and the reasons for their arrests:

Genesis Rachel Silvestre, age 38, of Aloha: Felony warrant for a probation violation. John Kenneth Tapp Jr., age 30, of Beaverton: Probation violation. Adrian Lopez Garcia, age 28, of Forest Grove: Two felony warrants for prior charges. Brian James Coppinger, age 34, of Aloha: Felony warrant after failing to appear on prior charges. Kenneth Eric Steele, age 61, transient: False information to a police officer, failure to register as a sex offender, and a felony parole violation warrant. Kylan Scott Simkins, age 54, of Beaverton: Misdemeanor driving on a suspended license. Robert Franklin, age 39, of Beaverton: Felony warrant for failure to appear on prior charges, parole violation warrant. Francis Lamont Jones, age 57, transient: Felony warrant for failure to appear on prior charges.

The sheriff’s office encourages residents with concerns about suspected drug houses or related activities to submit anonymous tips online or call the non-emergency dispatch line at 503-629-0111 for more urgent issues.