8 New Trails at Mt. Hood Meadows

Mt. Hood Meadows is debuting more than 8 miles of new hiking trails. Scenic chairlift and hiking operations are being launched June 25. The new trail system connects the base area to woodland trails through meadows of wild flowers to magnificent overlooks and waterfalls.
The popular Umbrella Falls, Sahalie Falls, Elk Meadows and Timberline Trails all pass through the Meadows permit area and are now easily accessed because of the new trails. Meadows also built a trail through Jack’s Woods which is a popular ski/snowboarding run in Heather Canyon, and a spur to Picnic Rock. There are also a number of large-format interpretive trail signs that will provide information and storytelling on the history of Mt. Hood and Meadows, the resort’s important relationship with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, glaciology, volcanology, flora and fauna found in the resort’s permit area and more.
Summer Hours are:
June 25 – September 6
Thursday & Friday – 10 AM to 5 PM
Saturday & Sunday – 10 AM to 7 PM; closing at 5 PM on Sunday, July 4
Monday 10 AM to 5 PM
The chairlift will be open until 7 PM on Friday nights when Movies on the Deck are playing. Other summer events include:
Culinary Festivals, Mushroom Hunts, Summer Music Series, and Mutts on the Mountain, a fundraiser for the Oregon Humane Society on August 28th.
The SOLV Mountain Cleanup is Saturday, June 26th and volunteers are needed!
For more information visit the resort website at SkiHood.com.