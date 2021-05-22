8 Displaced in Portland Apartment Fire on Saturday
Around 9:23 Saturday morning Portland Fire and Rescue say they responded to reports of an apartment fire on SE 28th at SE Colt Drive.
Crews say they arrived and found a three story apartment building with heavy fire showing from all three floors.
Firefighters say they requested a second alarm to bring more resources to the scene.
Fire crews were able to quickly get the fire under control before it could spread to any other structures.
Nobody was injured in the fire as all occupants of the building were able to make it out of the building before crews arrived.
In total 8 people have been displaced from four units.
Red cross is said to be assisting those affected.
The fire’s cause is under investigation.