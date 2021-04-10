      Weather Alert

761 COVID-19 Cases on Saturday In Oregon, 0 New Deaths

Apr 10, 2021 @ 4:45pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 761 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The new cases raise the state total to 170,085.

The agency also reported zero new deaths, keeping the state’s death toll at  2,440.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (9), Clackamas (82), Columbia (16), Coos (4), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (74), Douglas (9), Grant (3), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (57), Jefferson (2), Josephine (20), Klamath (48), Lane (67), Lincoln (4), Linn (17), Malheur (3), Marion (57), Multnomah (132), Polk (11), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (3), Union (4), Wasco (6), Washington (98), Yamhill (9).

