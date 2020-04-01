7 Formerly Annoying Things That Are Suddenly Comforting in the Age of Coronavirus
Being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic has taught many people to appreciate some things that used to annoy them. To this end, The New Yorker came up with a list of seven of those newly lovable components of the domestic grind:
- The neighbor’s trumpet
- Friends I haven’t heard from in years messaging me
- The mostly empty travel-sized Purell bottles cluttering my apartment
- The sun in my eyes
- Video-chatting
- That can of something that you just didn’t know what to do with
- Not having my phone on me