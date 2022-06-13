7 Arrested, Vehicles Towed, Gun Seized During Street Racing Enforcement

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least seven drivers were arrested and their vehicles towed for taking part in street racing in Portland on Sunday night and early Monday morning.
A crowd of over 200 gathered in the Lloyd District taking over the intersection of Northeast 13th and Multnomah Street just before midnight.
Gunshots were fired as officers were breaking it up. A witness says someone was shooting from a vehicle, but nobody was arrested for that. A gun though was seized during traffic stops. There were no injuries.
Earlier in the evening, street races also took over the Burnside Bridge and other streets in North and Northeast Portland.
Those arrested include:
Davis was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.