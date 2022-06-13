      Weather Alert
7 Arrested, Vehicles Towed, Gun Seized During Street Racing Enforcement

Jun 13, 2022 @ 2:12pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least seven drivers were arrested and their vehicles towed for taking part in street racing in Portland on Sunday night and early Monday morning.

A crowd of over 200 gathered in the Lloyd District taking over the intersection of Northeast 13th and Multnomah Street just before midnight.

Gunshots were fired as officers were breaking it up.  A witness says someone was shooting from a vehicle, but nobody was arrested for that.  A gun though was seized during traffic stops.  There were no injuries.

Earlier in the evening, street races also took over the Burnside Bridge and other streets in North and Northeast Portland.

Those arrested include:

  • 21-year-old Cristobal Ramos; NE Cully Blvd. and Lombard Street
  • 23-year-old Tavian Jordan-Layacan; NE 60th and Killingsworth Street
  • 28-year-old Anthony Davis; N Whitaker Road and Victory Blvd.
  • Chase Davis (unknown age); NE 16th and Alberta Street
  • 27-year-old Nimer Maher Lamer; NE 13th and Multnomah Street
  • 38-year-old Miguel Garcia; I-5 NB at the Hayden Island exit
  • 28-year-old Sidney Robertson; NE 107th and Brazee Street

Davis was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

