6th Child in Washington State May Have AMF
By Grant McHill
|
Oct 12, 2018 @ 8:27 AM

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – State and local health officials on Thursday said they are investigating a possible sixth case of a rare nervous system disorder that causes sudden limb paralysis in children.

The condition is called acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, which attacks the nervous system, particularly the spinal cord, and can lead to arm or leg weakness and loss of muscle reflexes.

The Washington Department of Heath says all the children are 6 or younger. They had symptoms of a respiratory illness in the week before developing symptoms of AFM.

The children live in King, Pierce, Lewis, Snohomish and Skagit counties.

Specialists at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control will confirm the diagnoses. The CDC says the condition is not new but there’s been an increase in cases starting in 2014.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Defendant Lunges for Officer’s Gun in Lincoln County Courtroom Sheriff’s Office: Taxidermist Dumped Remains of Skinned Dog Horses Seized From Central Oregon Ranch Put Up for Adoption UO Aims For Another Billion In Fundraising Oregon GOP Ask for Ethics Investigation Into Brown Campaign Washington Supreme Court: Death Penalty Unconstitutional
Comments