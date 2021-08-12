670 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 670 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
That’s 5 more than yesterday.
177 of those patients are in the ICU.
That’s also 5 more than yesterday.
Both of those numbers are new record highs for the state.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports 2,387 new cases and nine more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (21), Clackamas (198), Clatsop (35), Columbia (62), Coos (55), Crook (10), Curry (25), Deschutes (108), Douglas (137), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (416), Jefferson (20), Josephine (133), Klamath (15), Lake (1), Lane (210), Lincoln (31), Linn (32), Malheur (5), Marion (148), Morrow (14), Multnomah (210), Polk (42), Tillamook (27), Umatilla (121), Union (22), Wallowa (7), Wasco (25), Washington (189) and Yamhill (48).
Note: Oregon’s 1,640th and 2,078th COVID-19 associated deaths, reported on Jan. 12 and Feb. 12 respectively, are the same person. Because of this error, we are renumbering our reported deaths starting with 2,920 today.
Oregon’s 2,920th COVID-19 associated death is a 47-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 10 at Asante Three River Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,921st COVID-19 associated death is a 66-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 10 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,922nd COVID-19 associated death is a 70-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on July 13 and died on Aug. 2 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,923rd COVID-19 associated death is a 35-year-old woman from Morrow County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 9 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,924th COVID-19 associated death is a 101-year-old woman from Wasco County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,925th COVID-19 associated death is an 83-year-old woman from Wasco County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 11 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,926th COVID-19 associated death is a 19-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 10 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,927th COVID-19 associated death is a 75-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 10 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,928th COVID-19 associated death is a 90-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 10 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/J8e5h8CktZ
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) August 12, 2021
