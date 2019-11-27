$60M For 15 Minutes? Way To Go Mariah!
Mariah Carey is breaking world records with a song she recorded 25 years ago.
The Guinness Book of World Records says “All I Want For Christmas” is the highest charting holiday song on the Hot 100 chart. It is the most streamed track in a 24 hour period on Spotify. It also spent most weeks ever in the UK Single’s Top Ten Chart for a Christmas song.
In 1994, Carey and her co writer took about 15 minutes to write and compose the song.
She’s already netted $60,000,000 in royalties from it.