$60M For 15 Minutes? Way To Go Mariah!

Nov 27, 2019 @ 4:03am

Mariah Carey is breaking world records with a song she recorded 25 years ago.

The Guinness Book of World Records says “All I Want For Christmas” is the highest charting holiday song on the Hot 100 chart.  It is the most streamed track in a 24 hour period on Spotify.   It also spent most weeks ever in the UK Single’s Top Ten Chart for a Christmas song.

In 1994, Carey and her co writer took about 15 minutes to write and compose the song.
She’s already netted  $60,000,000 in royalties from it.

