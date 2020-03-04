      Weather Alert

6 Years Behind Bars For Man Who Slammed Girlfriend Into Concrete

Mar 4, 2020 @ 3:24pm
?????????????????????????????????????????

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A man has been sentenced to six years in prison after a jury unanimously convicted him of assaulting his girlfriend in Southeast Portland last summer.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Davin Olson confronted the woman about not responding to his text messages in her backyard June 8, according to a statement from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office says when Olson pushed his phone into the woman’s face, she threw it to the ground, cracking it.

According to the report, Olson ran after the woman in her backyard and slammed her down on a concrete walkway.

TAGS
concrete Jail Portland Sentence
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport