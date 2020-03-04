6 Years Behind Bars For Man Who Slammed Girlfriend Into Concrete
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A man has been sentenced to six years in prison after a jury unanimously convicted him of assaulting his girlfriend in Southeast Portland last summer.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Davin Olson confronted the woman about not responding to his text messages in her backyard June 8, according to a statement from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
The district attorney’s office says when Olson pushed his phone into the woman’s face, she threw it to the ground, cracking it.
According to the report, Olson ran after the woman in her backyard and slammed her down on a concrete walkway.