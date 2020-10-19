6-Year-Old Girl Among Three Nearly Struck When Shooter Fires Into Car
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 6-year-old girl was among three people who were nearly shot when a suspect allegedly fired into their car in East Portland just after midnight on Saturday night.
Investigators say the driver was with his girlfriend and her young daughter when someone began shooting at their car on Southeast 162nd and Haig Street. The suspect passed them and fired from the front. When the victim turned to get away, the shooter fired into the side of the vehicle.
At least five bullets struck the victim’s vehicle. One lodged in the seat right behind the little girl, but luckily nobody was injured.
There is no information on the suspect or suspects at this time.