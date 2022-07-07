      Weather Alert

6 Monkeypox Cases Confirmed In Oregon

Jul 7, 2022 @ 4:36pm
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Health officials in Oregon say they have confirmed six cases of monkeypox in the state.

The Oregon Health Authority said Thursday that the cases – all affecting men – include one in Multnomah County; three in Lane County; and two in Washington County.

There have been no deaths.

Agency senior health advisor for monkeypox response Dr. Tim Menza said said while anyone can be affected by monkeypox, the current global outbreak has largely affected men who have sex with men.

The agency is sharing information with the medical community on case definitions, testing procedures and how health care providers can recognize symptoms.

