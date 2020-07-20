$6 Million Headed To Five Tribes In Washington State
OLYMPIA, Wa. – Nearly $6 million in federal grants have been approved for five Washington tribes to pay for programs to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus and give financial help to tribal members for rent and utility bills.
The Seattle Times reports the federal COVID-19 response grants are intended to assist in the many ways tribes are combating the virus, from building tiny houses for quarantine, to building more housing to fight overcrowding and providing financial relief for tribal members strapped by the economic drop-off.
The money is being distributed under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to five tribes: the Lummi Nation Housing Authority; the Muckleshoot Housing Authority, the Nisqually Indian Tribe, the Squaxin Island Tribe and Tulalip Tribes.