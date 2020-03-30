58 More People Test Positive For COVID-19, 3 More People Die
PORTLAND, Ore. – 3 more people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the state’s total death toll to 16.
Two of men who died were 91-years-old, while the third was 80. All three had underlying medical conditions.
One of the men was a veteran at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon.
The Oregon Health Authority also reporting Monday 606 Oregonians now have the virus, with 58 new positive tests today.
HERE’S MORE FROM THE OHA
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (1), Deschutes (2), Douglas (4), Jackson (1), Josephine (4), Lane (2), Marion (14), Multnomah (9), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Wasco (2), Washington (14), Yamhill (1).
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 14th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old male in Yamhill County, who tested positive on March 20, and died March 29 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 15th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old male in Clackamas County, who tested positive on March 22, and died March 29 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 16th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old male in Linn County, who tested positive on March 15, and died March 29 at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. He had underlying medical conditions.
