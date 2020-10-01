58 Bullets Shot Off In Hail Of Gunfire In North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a hail of gunfire in North Portland on Wednesday night and a crime scene that spanned several city blocks surrounding Dawson Park on Williams Avenue.
Bullets hit a family residence and at least four vehicles. 58 shell casings were recovered from at least two firearms; an AK-47 rifle and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.
Officers responded around 8:45pm and did not find any victims at the scene.
Just over an hour after the shooting, someone with a gunshot wound walked into a hospital. They are expected to survive. Investigators have not said if they’re related to the earlier shooting as the victim would not provide information on where they were shot.