58 Bullets Shot Off In Hail Of Gunfire In North Portland

Oct 1, 2020 @ 5:31am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a hail of gunfire in North Portland on Wednesday night and a crime scene that spanned several city blocks surrounding Dawson Park on Williams Avenue.

Bullets hit a family residence and at least four vehicles.  58 shell casings were recovered from at least two firearms; an AK-47 rifle and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Officers responded around 8:45pm and did not find any victims at the scene.

Just over an hour after the shooting, someone with a gunshot wound walked into a hospital.  They are expected to survive.  Investigators have not said if they’re related to the earlier shooting as the victim would not provide information on where they were shot.

