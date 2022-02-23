579 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 579 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
That’s 18 fewer people than Tuesday.
110 of those patients are in the ICU.
That’s one more than Tuesday.
The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday also reports almost 1,160 new cases and 35 more virus-related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (19), Clackamas (78), Clatsop (6), Columbia (23), Coos (17), Crook (13), Curry (24), Deschutes (69), Douglas (42), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (5), Jackson (118), Jefferson (24), Josephine (13), Klamath (11), Lake (3), Lane (87), Lincoln (14), Linn (38), Malheur (17), Marion (107), Morrow (4), Multnomah (166), Polk (27), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (22), Union (19), Wallowa (2), Wasco (26), Washington (120) and Yamhill (28).
Oregon’s 4,448th and 5,384th COVID-19-related deaths, reported on Nov. 3, 2021, and Dec. 13, 2021, respectively, were identified to be the same person. Because of this update, OHA is renumbering its report to start with 6,485 today.
