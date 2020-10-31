      Breaking News
555 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Saturday, 14 New Deaths

Oct 31, 2020 @ 1:30pm

14 more people in Oregon have died of COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 689.

The health agency also reported 555 new cases of virus bringing the total number of cases in the state to 44,921.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (46), Clatsop (3), Coos (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (31), Douglas (3), Gilliam (5), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (12), Jefferson (2), Josephine (4), Klamath (3),  Lane (65), Linn (19), Malheur (10), Marion (54), Morrow (3), Multnomah (138), Polk (14), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (6), Wallowa (4), Wasco (6), Washington (86), Yamhill (13).

 

