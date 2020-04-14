55 Oregonians Now Dead From COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. – Two more reported deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number to 55.
The state also reporting 50 more positive tests, bringing the total number to 1,633.
There have been 30,730 negative tests.
56 percent of the positive tests are women, 44 percent men.
48 percent of people testing positive are over 50 and 17 percent are health care workers.
311 people are currently hospitalized, with 44 of those people using ventilators.